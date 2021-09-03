PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Paducah woman accused of beating her children with a wooden board and neglecting them over a period of at least one month.
The sheriff's office says it began investigating abuse allegations against 34-year-old Donna Howard in August. The sheriff's office claims the children, who range in age from 5 to 11 years old, were "malnourished and severely neglected." Additionally, the law enforcement agency says "evidence of past and current abuse was evident on the children," because they still had injuries from the wooden board Howard allegedly struck them with.
Deputies arrested Howard at her home on Clarks River Road on Aug. 31, and she was jailed in the McCracken County Jail. The sheriff's office says the Department of Community Based Services removed eight children from her care.
She faces four counts of first-degree criminal abuse.