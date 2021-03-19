LYON COUNTY, KY — On March 12, responders rescued 13 malnourished horses and buried three that had died in Lyon County. One week later, the woman investigators say is responsible was arrested in the Eddyville area.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Sara L. Kelly of Eddyville was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, March 19, at a home on Kentucky 93 South, about 9.5 miles south of Eddyville.
Kelly is charged with 16 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals. After her arrest, she was jailed in the Crittenden County Jail.
Kelly was out of the state when sheriff's deputies and rescuers with A&A Horse Haven went to Kelly's property in rural Lyon County last week. That night, they found the horses severely malnourished and dehydrated. Investigators said the animals had been eating branches off of trees just to stay alive.
MORE DETAILS: Rescue effort underway after more than a dozen horses found neglected in Lyon County