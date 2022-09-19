JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A southern Illinois woman was arrested after deputies say she shot her neighbor in the leg Sunday.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call around 4:50 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting at a home north of Murphysboro. The victim's wife told dispatchers her husband had been shot in the leg by a neighbor.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 32-year-old Caleb Riddle with a gunshot wound to his leg. The sheriff's office says Riddle and a witness told deputies that the suspect was at a neighboring property.
The neighbor accused of committing the shooting is 50-year-old Sandra Walker. The sheriff's office says Walker was arrested after a short investigation. She was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and other gun-related offenses.
Riddle was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of his gunshot wound, and Walker was jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
The sheriff's office says deputies were assisted by responders from the Murphysboro Police Department and the Jackson County Ambulance Service, and the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office has also assisted in the case.