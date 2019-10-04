MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- McCracken County deputies are asking for help in a trailer theft.
Deputies say a Lone Oak church recently reported that a trailer was stolen from them.
Security cameras caught a person using a pickup truck to steal the trailer.
The 1980’s Dodge truck used in the theft appears to be in good condition. It is two tone, possibly brown and tan.
The trailer stolen was a 12 foot single axle black trailer with a spare tire. It also has a drop gate and wood floor.
Anyone with information on the truck or trailer is asked to call 270-444-4719.