McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in finding a wanted fugitive.
Sheriff's Detectives say they are looking for 25-year-old Vaden W. Rupcke, of Paducah. Deputies say Rupcke was indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury in reference to a Jan. 28, 2020 arson of a trailer being used for storage.
Deputies say Rupcke is a white male, who stands five feet six inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes.
Deputies say Rupcke failed to appear for his arraignment on these charges in November and now has an active warrant.
If anyone knows where Vaden W. Rupcke is or could be, contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com, or your local law enforcement agency.
You can also submit an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the “WKY Crime Stoppers” app from the Apple Store or Google Play. You may also contact WKY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-TELL.