Timothy Tipton

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County man is accused of sexually abusing a female child over the course of the last four years.

The Ballard County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of the alleged sex crimes by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

After speaking with several people, deputies learned Timothy Tipton, 49, of LaCenter, had been having a 'sexual relationship' with a female child for at least the past four years.

Deputies say Tipton has been sending and receiving illicit photos of himself to the child.

Tipton faces several charges including third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. Tipton will be arraigned in Ballard County district court at 9 a.m. on Monday.