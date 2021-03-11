...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri...
Ohio River at J.T Myers, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland,
Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...
Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Newburgh Dam.
.All of the points along the Ohio River from Newburgh Dam to Cairo
are currently or have recently crested and should continue a gradual
fall, despite the expected rainfall from now and into the weekend.
Several points from Newburgh Dam to Smithland should fall below
flood stage by late this weekend. However, river points from Paducah
to Cairo may not fall below flood stage until later next week.
For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam,
Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Ohio River at Paducah.
* Until Monday morning.
* At 11:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 42.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to crest at 42.5 feet this
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
* Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several
small unprotected towns.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri
* Through Saturday afternoon
* Several rounds of rain, heavy at times, are forecast from late
this afternoon through Saturday. A cold front will bring the
first round of showers and scattered thunderstorms late this
afternoon and tonight as it pushes through the area. Another
round or two of heavy rainfall is expected from Friday into
Saturday as waves of energy stream along and north of the
frontal boundary stalled to our south. Through Saturday,
widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and
locally higher amounts are possible.
* Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and into tonight may
bring rain heavy enough to result in localized flash flooding.
Repeat rounds of rain through Saturday will saturate soils and
cause local creeks and streams to rise, resulting in more
widespread flooding potential.
* In addition, some main stem rivers in the area are currently in
flood. Additional heavy rainfall could exacerbate or prolong
this ongoing river flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be
alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to
flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.
