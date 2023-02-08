HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a wanted man has been apprehended after jumping from the upstairs window of a home and attempting to steal a cruiser.
According to a Facebook post from the office, 40-year-old Justin Riley was arrested late Tuesday night on burglary and rape charges after deputies received a tip on his location.
When deputies from the Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves County Sheriff's Offices surrounded the 2-story home Riley was said to be hiding out in, he reportedly jumped out of a window and onto the roof.
After jumping to the ground, he reportedly attempted to steal two cruisers — one from Carlisle County and one from Graves County — before being tackled by deputies.
The GCSO says he was taken into custody after a physical altercation ensued.
Deputies say Riley is now facing additional charges stemming from this incident, including: assault, attempted theft, criminal mischief, and fleeing or evading. He reportedly did thousands of dollars worth of damage to a GCSO vehicle.
He was booked into the Ballard County Jail.