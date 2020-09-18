LYON COUNTY, KY — A man has been arrested five days after trying to rob a convenience store in Lyon County.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were called to an armed robbery on Saturday around 2 p.m. at Molloy's Korner convenience store near Eddyville.
The initial 911 dispatch said a white male wearing a hoodie entered the store, armed with a knife. The man demanded cash from the clerk, but the clerk declined. The man then started a fight before the clerk hit the offender with a credit card machine and a cord while the offender tried to stab and cut the clerk.
The man then fled on foot toward KY 274, south of the business, before Sheriff's Deputies and KSP Troopers arrived. Officers say they were not able to find the man in the area at that time.
Officers say between Sept. 12 and Sept. 17, Lyon County deputies continued their investigation by canvassing the area, trying to identify the offender.
Then, on Sept. 17, deputies say they identified the man as 59-year-old Paul Franks, of Kuttawa, after he visited friends in the area. Deputies also found and seized evidence related to the robbery off Driftwood Drive while searching for the suspect. They said they cannot say what evidence they found until they testify about it in court.
However, deputies also say Franks was unsuccessful in obtaining any money during the robbery.
Around 4 p.m., deputies found Franks, detained him on traffic offenses, and brought him to the sheriff's office for questioning. After the interview, Franks was arrested and charged in connection to the robbery.
Franks has been arrested and charged with first degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
He has previously been convicted in McCracken County of second degree burglary, first degree unlawful imprisonment, assault, terroristic threatening, and violation of EPO/DVO.
Officers also says he has a previous history of numerous alcohol related offenses and bail jumping in other counties.
Franks was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.