PADUCAH — Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office are detailing a high-speed pursuit that ended in a fire and the arrest of a Lone Oak man.
According to a Monday release, a deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Old US Highway 45 on June 17.
The driver — 46-year-old Johnny Day — reportedly fled from the deputy on roads in southern McCracken County and Graves County.
Ultimately, deputies say Day's vehicle began catching fire after he moved from a dirt road back to paved roads.
Deputies say Day was previously arrested in April for traffic offenses, driving on a DUI suspended license, and possession of methamphetamine.
Day was charged with speeding, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure of owner to maintain insurance, first-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle in connection to this incident.
He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.