GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Water Valley firefighters and Graves County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene of a car engulfed in flames on Interstate 69 Sunday evening.
The sheriff's office says deputies responded around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to a report of a vehicle fire just before the Hickman County line.
The Water Valley Fire Department responded, and was able to extinguish the blaze.
All occupants were out of the car, which was out of the roadway, and no injuries were reported, the sheriff's office says.
The fire department shared photos from the scene in a Facebook post Sunday night, and the sheriff's office included a photo of the car with a news release sent to Local 6.