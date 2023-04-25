MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY = — Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office are asking for public assistance and offering advice to deter theft after they say they've received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins, mostly in residential neighborhoods in the Lone Oak area.
According to a Tuesday release, surveillance videos are showing a group of four to five people, appearing to be younger males, walking the neighborhoods and checking for unlocked vehicles.
Deputies say the alleged thieves appear to be wearing dark clothing, hooded sweatshirts with hoods pulled up, and surgical masks. They say when they find an unlocked car, the individuals search for items of value.
According to the release, community members have reported thefts of money, electronics, debit and credit cards, and other items.
Deputies ask anyone with information about the thefts to contact them at (270) 444-4719, contact their local law-enforcement agency, or leave an anonymous tip with West KY Crime Stoppers.
In the meantime, the MCSO says community members can deter criminals by following this routine:
- Removing valuables from vehicles
- Locking doors
- Closing garage doors
- Closing and locking all exterior car doors
- Turning on an exterior light