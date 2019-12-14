GRAVES COUNTY, KY— The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple burglaries of a hunting cabin.
Deputies say the cabin in the Stewart Road area has been burglarized several times over the past few months. Many items have been reported stolen including a trophy type deer and moose, antler mounts, arrowhead collections, cameras, tools, game calls, photographs, clothing and paintings.
The owners are offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the burglar, as well as the recovery of the stolen items.
If you have any information about these burglaries, please contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 247-4501.