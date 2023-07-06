MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sherriff’s Office is searching for answers after $500's worth of junk wheels were stolen from a local business.
Deputies responded to the theft complaint at a business on Olivet Church Road on June 5. Sometime between June 1 and June 5, someone broke the lock off of a storage shed at the business and stole several junk wheels, the sheriff’s office says.
Employees told deputies they saw a silver Jeep Liberty pulling a trailer in a circle around the business several times on June 3. However, the sheriff's office says the Jeep may be unrelated to the theft.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has information relevant to the investigation to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com, or the nearest local law enforcement agency.