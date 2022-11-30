WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A death investigation is underway in Williamson County, Illinois, after the sheriff's office says a man died after he was injured during a home burglary.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:56 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on Morning Glory Road.
When deputies arrived at the home, which is in a rural area, they found a man suffering from multiple injuries. The man was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The sheriff's office did not disclose further details about the nature of the man's injuries, but a news release about the death investigation says, "This was not a random act."
Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477). The sheriff's office says people who call Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.