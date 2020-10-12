McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says they are currently investigating several thefts that happened over Saturday night between the 3000 and 9000 block of Old Mayfield Road.
Deputies say multiple people filed reports of the suspects entering vehicles parked at homes and stealing items. Deputies also say the suspects may be using an electronic device to help break into the locked vehicles.
This picture was pulled from video, which deputies say shows what appears to be two white men wearing hooded sweatshirts, jeans, and face masks. The sheriff's department acknowledges the picture is of poor quality, but is asking anyone to call the department if they have information that may be used to help identify the suspect.
Deputies say they don't have a comprehensive list of items that were stolen, but it appears to be only a small amount of money missing, but it was noted that multiple places were noted where two suspects can be seen trying to break into vehicles.
You can call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719, submit a tip online at mccrackencountysheriff.com, message the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page, or call your local law enforcement agency.
You can also give an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 547411 (TIP411) or by downloading the "WKY Crime Stoppers" app from the Apple or Google Play Store, or by calling WKY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-TELL.
The sheriff's department is also warning the public about leaving valuable items in your vehicle. The department says to take all your valuable items– like money, firearms, electronics, or prescription medication – out of your car and bring them inside your home.