PADUCAH -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help on an incident that happened last month at the Paducah Athletic Club.
Deputies say around 9 p.m. Friday, August 16, a suspicious person unlawfully entered the gym.
The man bypassed the front desk, went directly to the men's locker room and began going through individual lockers.
He then left the locker room and followed a woman from the cleaning crew around the gym.
Photos of the man and his car are in the slideshow above.
If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.