McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has released additional information about the deputy involved in the shooting death of John Parks.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says at the end of the pursuit, Parks flashed a semiautomatic handgun and aimed it directly towards a deputy sheriff that was on scene. Carter says at that moment, McCracken County Sheriff's Detective Dustin Awbery recognized the threat that Parks presented and fired his duty weapon two times, striking Parks with both rounds and eliminating the threat that he posed to the deputy.
Carter says deputies took a fully loaded semiautomatic handgun from Park's hand and two additional loaded magazines were later recovered from him.
Carter says, "This is and has been a difficult situation for everyone involved, however law enforcement officers are often placed in positions in which we are forced to react to the threat that the perpetrator poses and this situation was no different."
Carter also says additional details will only be released once the Kentucky State Police complete their investigation.