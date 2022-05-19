GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man reported missing in the Cuba area of the county.
The sheriff's office says Kevin Myrick was last seen around three days ago in the Cuba area around Kentucky 30 and Kentucky 83.
Investigators say McKinney was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a black undershirt, torn blue jeans and a pair of white and tan Jordan sneakers. He's described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. The sheriff's office says he has short brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.
The sheriff's office says deputies are trying to find McKinney to check on his wellbeing and to make sure he's safe.
Deputies ask anyone with information that can help them locate McKinney to call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.