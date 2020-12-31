MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says deputies are looking for a hit and run suspect after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Eggners Ferry Road Tuesday evening.
Deputies say the pedestrian was hit when he was walking west on the shoulder of the eastbound lane in the 3000 block of Eggners Ferry Road.
Deputies say the pedestrian describes the vehicle as white or silver passenger car and was driving east towards Benton, Kentucky.
Deputies say the car drove off after hitting the person, without stopping to check on or try to give first aid.
Deputies say they found an item near the impact site that appeared to be from the vehicle, showing the car may have been a small Ford passenger car.
Deputies say the pedestrian was later released from a local hospital with only minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who might have information or knowledge about this vehicle is encouraged to contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 270-527-3112 or 270-527-1333.