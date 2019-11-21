MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Law enforcement are looking for a Paducah man after making a surprising discovery in his home.
Over the past several years, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office has received complaints of trespassing and poaching in the area of Coleman Cut Road.
On Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Coleman Cut Road with the help of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Inside the home, deputies found a live deer standing on a bed. Items in the home indicated the deer had been living inside for some time.
The doe was eventually corralled outside and ran away.
Deputies also found multiple firearms, ammunition, marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, and frozen animal carcasses.
The frozen animal carcasses included a bobcat, fox, and ducks. All had not been checked-in with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.
A buck that had recently been killed with a firearm was also found in the backyard.
Deputies are looking for 40-year-old Victor "Chipper" Jang II in connection to the investigation.
Jang is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms. During their investigation, detectives found evidence that Jang had access to firearms and possessed them.
If you have information on Jang's locations, call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719.