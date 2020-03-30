MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is looking for a stabbing suspect.
On Monday, deputies were called to a local hospital on report of a stabbing.
A 24-year-old man had received a stab wound that was incapacitating in nature.
The victim had been stab by a man at a home in the Farley area.
Deputies have identified 26-year-old Zachary Bonn of Paducah as a suspect.
Bonn is 5'10 tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He is believed to have a short beard and short hair.
Bonn is known to change his appearance by shaving his head. He has a scar on the left side of his head when his head is shaved.
Anyone with information on Bonn's whereabouts is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719.