Deputies looking for suspects in Graves county area thefts

GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Graves County deputies are looking for two suspects in connection with some Graves County area thefts.
The thefts happened in mid to late December 2019 near the Clear Springs and Symsonia areas.
The suspects are 19-year-old Kelsey Dawson and 22-year-old William Burgie, both of Mayfield.
They are wanted on arrest warrants charging them with 3rd degree burglary and criminal trespassing.
A 2007 or never Chevrolet Tahoe in a dark blue or black color was also used in the thefts.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dawson or Burgie is asked to call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270 247-4501.