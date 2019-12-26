Deputies looking for suspects in Graves County theft

GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Sheriff's Department is looking for who stole several items just days before Christmas.
Several items were stolen from property located in the Wadesboro Road area in the Clear Springs area.
The thefts occurred between December 22 and December 23. Items stolen include:
- Stihl chainsaw
- Echo trimmer
- Miller brand generator
- Air compressor
- Chrome aluminum wheels
- Car batteries
- Spot welder
- Other related items
The suspects were driving a blue Chevrolet Tahoe in the 2007 to 2014 model year range.
Surveillance video was captured of the truck and the suspects.
Anyone with information on these thefts, or information on the identities of the suspects, is asked to call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.