McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant of arrest for 27-year-old Nicholas Robertson.
A post on their Facebook page says Robertson has two circuit court bench warrants for bond revocation on several charges, including third degree assault of a police officer, terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, and failure to appear.
Contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com, or your local law enforcement agency if you have any information.
You can also give an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the “WKY Crime Stoppers” app.
If you have knowledge of where someone wanted is at this moment and they may leave soon, call the non-emergency number to our dispatch center, 270-444-8550.