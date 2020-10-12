Weather Alert

LOOK FOR THE LEADING EDGE OF THE COLD FRONT TO MOVE ACROSS SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS AND THE SOUTHEAST MISSOURI DELTA AND BOOTHEEL REGION AFTER 1 PM, EAST TO THE WABASH AND OHIO RIVER, SOUTHWARD TO MAYFIELD KENTUCKY BY 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. ALTHOUGH RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH THIS FRONT MAY LAST FROM LESS THAN A HALF HOUR TO AS MUCH AS THREE HOURS AT ANY ONE LOCATION, GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL PERSIST AS MUCH AS EIGHT HOURS BEHIND THE COLD FRONT. LOOK FOR NORTHWEST WIND GUSTS BETWEEN 25 AND 35 MPH TO LAST AS MUCH AS FIVE HOURS AFTER THE COLD FRONT PASSES YOUR AREA. TEMPERATURES WILL LIKELY FALL UP TO TEN DEGREES BEHIND THE COLD FRONT.