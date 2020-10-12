MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- A sheriff's deputy in Union County, Tennessee, arrested a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and her two-year-old child.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says it received a complaint on Oct. 10 from family members who said a woman and her child were kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, Carl "Willie" Dowell on Oct. 9.
Deputies say while making the report, the woman was able to dial 911. Deputies in Union County say they received the call and heard screaming, as Dowell was assaulting the woman. The woman's phone was pinged and deputies were able to figure out Dowell's location.
Union County Deputy Sheriff Phillip King located the vehicle, pulled it over, and stopped the assault. Dowell was arrested on kidnapping and violation of DVO charges.
Dowell is in jail in Union County and is being held there pending extradition back to Marshall County to face local charges.