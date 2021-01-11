McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says around 4:30 a.m., deputies, as well as Paducah Police, responded to a home on the 2100 block of Olivet Church Road for a reported shooting.
Deputies say a man stated he had shot an intruder in his home. Deputies say no one was injured and the man was suffering a mental crisis. Deputies were able to contact family members and arrange for the man to be treated at a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Deputies say the man was home alone at the time of the incident. Deputies say there were no injuries to anyone involved and there is no danger to the public.