GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies in Graves County, Kentucky, responded to two rollover wrecks Monday morning that happened at different locations, less than an hour apart. The first happened on U.S. 45 and the second happened on Burnett's Chapel Road, the Graves County Sheriff's Office said.
No serious injuries were reported in either collision, the sheriff's office said. In one crash, the driver was treated at the scene, and in the other, the driver and two child passengers went to a local hospital for "treatment of possible minor injuries," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Deputies responded to the first crash around 7:37 a.m. The sheriff's office said 33-year-old Kelsey L. Kendall of Mayfield was driving northbound on U.S. 45 when she lost control of her white 2016 Honda SUV. The SUV crossed the median and both southbound lanes before striking a ditch and overturning along the side of the road.
The crash site was between West Sawyer Road and Kentucky 2194. The sheriff's office said Mayfield/Graves County EMS responders treated Kendall at the scene, and she declined to be taken to a medical facility. The Viola Fire Department also responded to that crash.
The 911 call reporting the second crash came in at 8:23 a.m. on Burnett's Chapel Road in the Sedalia/tri-city area of the county, the sheriff's office said. Investigators said 33-year-old Hanna Ward of Farmington was driving a gray 2004 Chevrolet SUV westbound on that road when the SUV dropped off the side of the roadway.
The sheriff's office said Ward overcorrected, and her vehicle slid. The SUV ran off the road and hit two trees before overturning along the side of the road.
Two children were in the SUV — 7-year-old Phoenix Albritton and 3-year-old Crimsyn Albritton — and the sheriff's office said they and Ward were taken by private vehicle to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible minor injuries.