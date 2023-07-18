361866904_598737219077452_9161531625545081036_n.jpg

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says storms and rain in the area have caused some downed trees and two traffic crashes in the west Kentucky county this afternoon. 

As of 2:06 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office says deputies are working at the scene of two crashes along Interstate 69 north of Mayfield that were caused by hydroplaning. 

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office shared a photo from the scene of one of those wrecks. The photo shows a sheriff's vehicle stopped to assist a pickup truck that crashed into a guardrail. 

The sheriff's office says it has also received some reports of downed trees in the county. 