PADUCAH — More details are emerging about a fiery Thursday evening crash in Paducah that prompted numerous residents to attempt to extinguish the flames.
According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, one driver was uninjured and one is in the hospital in stable condition following the accident.
Deputies say the crash happened in the 8000 block of Blandville Road on Thursday evening around 8:00 p.m.
They say their investigation revealed a 2014 Freightliner driven by California man, Ricardo Castaneda, was travelling westbound on Blandville Road when it left the right shoulder for unknown reasons. They say the driver then overcorrected, entering the eastbound lane.
That's when the semi struck a 2013 Ford F-150 head on, they. The Ford was being driven by Kahl Fruge of Salem Kentucky. According to deputies, both vehicles came to rest in a soybean field, with the semi-truck turned over on its side, partially on top of the Ford.
A fire broke out in the engine compartment of the Ford, which deputies say quickly spread to the passenger department. That's when residents heroically rushed to the scene, helping to extinguish the flames with buckets, garden hoses, and kiddie pools until first emergency responders arrived on scene.
Fruge was seriously injured in the accident and was flown to an out-of-state hospital to receive treatment. He is reportedly in stable condition.
Deputies say Castaneda was uninjured but went to a local hospital as a precaution.
Deputies say they were assisted at the scene by the Paducah Police Department, Concord Fire Department, McCracken County Department of Emergency Services, Mercy Regional Ambulance, Air Evac Lifeteam, Paducah Ford and Stinnett's Towing.
In the release, deputies expressed gratitude for the actions of residents who immediately jumped to action following the accident, saying: