PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to a Thursday release, Robert "Landen" Roebuck was last seen in the area of the 2200 block of West Hovecamp Road in the Farley area at about 4 p.m. on May 10.

Roebuck is described as a white male standing at about five feet, ten inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Deputies say he has brown eyes and shoulder length hair, which was recently dyed black.

He was reportedly last seen wearing black pants and white shoes.

Deputies say they believe Roebuck is in the company of another missing juvenile, Lea Bowling.

They were both reportedly seen walking with a third juvenile at about 10 p.m. on Hovecamp Road on May 10.