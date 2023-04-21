MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday.
Deputies say Javan Z. Earle was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday on Evelyn Drive in the Farley area.
Javan is African American. He has short black hair and deputies say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and a hat.
Deputies ask anyone who has seen Javan Earle or knows where he is to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.