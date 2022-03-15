MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday.
Deputies say Rochauna Welch was last seen wearing black pants and a light pink hoodie. She is described as standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds.
Investigators ask anyone who has seen Rochauna Welch or knowns her location to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. Information can also be sent to West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by calling 270-444-8355 or texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111.