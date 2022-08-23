MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Deputies are searching for a 17-year-old boy reported missing in McCracken County, Kentucky, Tuesday.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Tyler Andrew Hastings was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of the 6620 Kentucky Dam Road.
Hastings is described as a white male standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds, the sheriff's office says. He has blue eyes and blond hair, and he was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants.
Deputies ask anyone who has seen Tyler Andrew Hastings or who knows where he is to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.