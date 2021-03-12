Adrian Morris

Adrian Morris 

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An 18-year-old man has been reported missing in Graves County. 

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Adrian Morris of Water Valley was last seen Wednesday at his home. The man's grandmother reported him missing Friday. 

Morris' grandmother told deputies multiple family members and friends have tried to contact Morris with no answer. 

Deputies say Morris has a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes. 

If you see Adrian Morris or have information about where he is, you can call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501. 