MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people accused of using a credit card that was stolen out of a truck in the Reidland.
On May 10, a man reported to the sheriff's office that his truck had been broken into and his wallet was stolen. There was a credit card inside the wallet, which the sheriff's office says was used at the Walmart on Irvin Cobb Drive after the theft.
On Tuesday, May 24, the sheriff's office shared photos taken from store surveillance showing two people investigators say used the stolen card. A photo taken from a surveillance camera in the Walmart parking lot shows the suspects' vehicle, the sheriff's office says. The vehicle appears to be a dark-colored SUV.
Investigators ask anyone who recognizes either of the suspects to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719.