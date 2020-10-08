McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County's Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in a recent burglary investigation where four motorcycles were stolen from the Four River's Harley Davidson dealership.
Deputies say four suspects broke into the dealership on Old Husbands Road on Tuesday at 3:51 a.m.
Once inside, deputies say the suspects stole four new 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycles and surveillance video shows them leaving the dealership while riding the motorcycles.
Deputies say the motorcycles were last seen on video ramping up and onto I-24 westbound on Exit 11 around 3:53 a.m.
John Bauer with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says in an email to Local 6 that he talked to a person at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, who said they were also hit in the same way. He says seven bikes were stolen, and the suspects went toward St. Louis. He says their local police department got behind the bikes.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have seen these motorcycles or has any information to call them at 270-444-4719 or message them on the department Facebook Page. Deputies say any sightings or information should be reported.
Information can also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the “WKY Crime Stoppers” app form the Apple Store or Google Play. You can also call 270-443-TELL (270-443-8355), these phones are answered 24 hours a day.