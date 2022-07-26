MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says investigators are on the lookout for a fugitive in the area of Tubbs Road and Bryant Road in Benton, Kentucky.
In an alert shared to its Facebook page, the sheriff's office says it has a heavy law enforcement presence in the area searching for the wanted man, Ronnie Sharp, who ran from investigators on Monday after leading sheriff's deputies in Calloway County, Kentucky, and Henry County, Tennessee, on a high-speed chase. According to the sheriff's office, Sharp was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and a hat.
The Marshall County Sheriff's office says Sharp is considered to be dangerous, and says anyone who sees him should not approach him and instead call 911.
The sheriff's office warns people in the area to lock up all of their vehicles, including ATVs.
Investigators ask anyone who sees anything suspicious in that area to call dispatch at 270-527-1333.