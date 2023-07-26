CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Crittenden County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man accused of trying to steal a vehicle in the west Kentucky county on Wednesday.
The man, Brian Fitzgerald, is accused of trying to steal a vehicle in the area of Kentucky 855 and fleeing from law enforcement.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's department says a manhunt is underway, and K-9 units are being called in to help with the search.
A photo of Fitzgerald was not provided, and the only description provided as of this report is that he is a white man.
Investigators ask anyone who believes they have seen Fitzgerald to call the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office.
People who live in the area are advised to lock their doors and be alert.