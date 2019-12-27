PADUCAH— The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man who is accused of stealing a generator.
Deputies say they were called to Schneidman Road in Paducah around 2 a.m. on Friday. The caller said a man was trying to steal a generator.
The victim and a witness confronted the man, who then attacked them both, Deputies say. The victim had minor injuries and the suspect fled the scene with the generator on an ATV.
During their investigation, deputies say they identified the suspect as 30-year-old Anthony Adkins of Paducah.
Detectives used a search warrant to search Adkins' home on Oaks Road, where they found evidence of the robbery including the victim's generator.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in looking for Anthony Adkins. Adkins is also a suspect in other thefts in the area.