MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Deputies are searching for a 42-year-old man reported missing in McCracken County on Wednesday.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says James B. Cox was last seen on Oaks Road near the Graves County line.
Cox is described as a white man standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 225 pounds. Deputies say he is bald and has short, auburn facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with gray shorts with a black strike.
Deputies ask anyone with information that can help them find James B. Cox to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at at 270-444-4719.