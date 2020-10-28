FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Fulton County Kentucky Sheriff's Office and the Obion County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee say they are looking for a man with an active felony warrant who fled on foot through some woods yesterday as deputies conducted a search warrant at his home.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says deputies conducted a search warrant on a residence in the Brownsville community. Deputies say they found several stolen items from both Fulton and Obion Counties and also found several drugs and paraphernalia inside the residence.
Deputies say the suspect, Caleb Rice, of Troy, Tennessee, fled on foot through a wooded area close to the residence. Rice has an active felony warrant out of Fulton County
If you know where Rice could be, call the sheriff's office at 270-236-2545. Deputies say everyone who calls will remain anonymous.
If you have been a victim of the theft and would like to get some stolen items, deputies say to come to the sheriff's office and give a description of the stolen items.