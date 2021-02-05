GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Mayfield couple who are wanted on outstanding Graves County Circuit Court warrants for probation violations.
Deputies say Fred (Freddy) Max Balisteri Jr., 52, was on probation for a 2016 Graves County Circuit Court case for a felony charge of receiving stolen property. Additionally, Diana Balisteri, 37, was on probation for a 2018 Graves County Circuit Court case where she entered into a pre-trial diversion agreement on a charge of trafficking in a fist-degree controlled substance
Deputies say both of the Balisteris were supposed to turn themselves in to be served with the arrest warrants, but haven't. Additionally, deputies say both people were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, greater than two grams of meth, when a search warrant was served at their home by the sheriff's office on Jan. 3.
Deputies say Fred is described at a white man, standing five feet, two inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He has dark hair and green eyes, with two tattoos near his left eye and tattoos on his neck.
Diana is described as a white woman, standing five feet, two inches tall, and weighing around 180 pounds. She has dark hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who may have information about where Fred Balisteri or Diana Balisteri are should contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501 or through the agency’s website (www.gravescountysheriff.com) or Facebook page.
You can also contact West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting "WKY" and your tip to 847411, visiting wkytips.org or by calling 270-443-8355.