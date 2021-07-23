MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl reported missing Friday morning.
The sheriff's office says 14-year-old Riley M. Baumgart left her home in the St. Johns area of McCracken County around 9:45 a.m. Friday.
Deputies say Baumgart is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has long, brown hair and blue eyes. The sheriff's office says she has braces, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.
Anyone who sees Baumgart or has information about where she is can call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. Information can also be shared via West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111.