GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies are searching for a 17-year-old boy reported missing in Graves County, Kentucky.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Donald Zane Day's family last saw him at their home in the Symsonia/Clear Springs area.
The teen is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, the sheriff's office says. He has red hair and green eyes. Day was last seen wearing a black hoodie and stonewash jeans.
Investigators say Day may be in the Paducah area.
Deputies ask anyone with information about Donald Zane Day's location to call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 of their nearest local law enforcement agency.