FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Sheriff's deputies in Franklin County, Illinois, are searching for 14-year-old Easton R. Saltsman, who was reported missing Wednesday.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Easton left his home in rural Benton, Illinois, and has not returned.
Easton is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to the sheriff's office. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, green sweatpants and blue tennis shoes.
Investigators believe the teen may be in the Harrisburg, Illinois, area.
If you know wear Easton is, you can call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841.