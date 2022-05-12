FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man reported missing in the southern Illinois county.
The sheriff's office says 55-year-old Bryan E. McGill was last seen early Wednesday morning. He's from the Ewing area, the sheriff's office says, and he's known to spend a lot of time at Rend Lake.
McGill is described as standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 450 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. The sheriff's office says he drives a 2005 Nissan Titan pickup with a waterfowl sticker and an Illinois B-truck plate with the number 71943J.
Investigators ask anyone with information that can help them find McGill to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841 or their local law enforcement agency.