HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a missing or runaway teenager.
Deputies say 15-year-old Dalton C. Westby left his house in Nortonville, Kentucky, around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Deputies say it is not known at this time where he is going or how he is getting there.
He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, Champion white sandals, white socks, and no shirt. Deputies say it is unknown if he took extra clothing.
He is described as a white male with blonde medium length hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 140 pounds.
If you have any information about where Dalton could be, call the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office at 270-821-5661.