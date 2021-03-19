CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says they are asking for your help in finding a missing adult, who might be endangered.
Glen Carter, 31, of Murray, was last seen near his home on Arbor Drive in Murray on Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say Carter is around five feet eight inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, has brown eyes, brown hair and a beard.
Family members tell deputies Carter regularly takes medication which they don't think he has with him.
Anyone who has information on where Carter could be should call the sheriff's office at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.