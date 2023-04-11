GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Authorities are searching for a Tennessee woman the Graves County Sheriff's Office describes as the ringleader in the thefts of multiple vehicles belonging to tornado victims in the days after the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado.
The woman — 53-year-old Linda K. Morris of Dresden, Tennessee — pleaded guilty to the thefts in Graves County Circuit Court, and she was scheduled to be sentenced to eight years in prison on Feb. 3, 2023.
Before she was sentenced, Morris was released on bond, and the Graves County Sheriff's Office says Morris failed to appear for her sentencing hearing.
Morris is accused of jumping bail, and the sheriff's office says she's wanted on other charges in Ballard and Fulton counties.
The sheriff's office says Morris is a white woman standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
Investigators say the other suspects who were arrested in connection to the thefts have all had their cases adjudicated, and Morris is the last to be sentenced.
The suspects were arrested eight days after the tornado. The thefts were discovered by late Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was later killed in the line of duty in May 2022. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says Cash was assisting with extra patrols in Graves County after the tornado when he saw multiple tornado-damaged vehicles being towed out of the area on Pritchett Road and approaching US 45 South.
"Graves and Calloway Sheriff's units, and KSP troopers stopped the convoy of vehicles. It was found that the vehicles were all in fact stolen from victims’ homes that were destroyed in the tornado, that had been displaced by the tornado, still currently in the hospital from injuries suffered during the tornado, or that were killed," Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says in a news release. "Other items recovered from the suspects and the vehicles were items that included a variety of personal items belonging to tornado victims, including some household goods, new shoes, muddy change, copper wiring and other items." Hayden says $123,980 was also seized from one of the people arrested in this case, which was later turned over to federal authorities in Tennessee in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.
Hayden asks anyone with information that can help investigators find Morris to call the Graves County Sheriff's Office or their local law enforcement agency.